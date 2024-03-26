Hamas welcomes UN resolution for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

ANKARA: Hamas on Monday welcomed a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“We underline the necessity of reaching a permanent cease-fire that leads to the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza and the return of the displaced to their homes,” the group said in a statement.

It called on the UN Security Council to pile pressure on Israel to abide by the cease-fire and stop its genocidal war and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

Hamas said it is ready to engage in an immediate swap operation that would lead to the release of all prisoners on both sides.

“Any agreement must guarantee the freedom of movement of Palestinians and the entry of all humanitarian needs for all residents in Gaza,” it added.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 11 and is set to end on April 9.

As many as 14 countries voted in favour of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution called for an “immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable cease-fire.”

It also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,333 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,694 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 171st day, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

In comparison, 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. - Bernama, Anadolu