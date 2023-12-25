Harmonious Christmas celebration amid religious diversity in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Christian community in Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country, welcomed Christmas with peace and joy contributing to the country’s religious diversity.

The spirit of unity is evident as they participated in church ceremonies since last night, shared festive meals with family, and visited relatives and friends throughout the country.

In line with modern traditions, individuals from various religious backgrounds, including foreigners, expressed Christmas greetings on social media, especially on WhatsApp, accompanied by images and short videos.

The capital and major cities witnessed a significant reduction in traffic congestion as many residents returned to their hometowns to celebrate Christmas amid school holidays, involving nearly 108 million people, a substantial increase from the 63.5 million recorded last year.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, a total of 129,923 members, consisting of police and military personnel, are deployed in Operation Lilin from December 22 to January 2 next year, in conjunction with the Christmas celebration and New Year festivities.

Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo emphasised the security forces’ strong commitment to ensuring road safety and the safety of places of worship to guarantee freedom of religious practice and human rights.

“This commitment, involving cooperation with other religious organisations such as Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, reflects a high level of tolerance among the people,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, in his note via the official X account, extended greetings for a “Merry Christmas in joy.”

“May peace, safety, and prosperity always accompany us all,“ he said, reflecting the spirit of unity and harmony on this meaningful day for the Christian community.–Bernama