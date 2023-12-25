Heavy rains leave thousands homeless in Narathiwat and Yala

BANGKOK: Heavy and continuous rains in southern Thailand triggered floods in Narathiwat and Yala, affecting 9,697 households.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, stated that nine districts in Narathiwat—Waeng, Sukhirin, Chanae, Rangae, Sungai Padi, Si Sakhon, Cho Airong, Yingo, and Rueso—were flooded, affecting more than 9,558 households.

In Yala, he mentioned that a total of 139 households in four districts—Thanto, Yaha, Bannang Sata, and Raman—were affected by the flood.

He explained that the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office coordinated with local government to deploy teams to flooded areas.

“These teams worked to improve drainage, provide assistance to those affected, and conduct surveys of damage and compensation,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Governor of Narathiwat Trakul Totham reported that three rivers in Narathiwat—Sungai Golok, Sungai Sai Buri, and Bang Nara—overflowed.

“The floodwaters have stalled traffic, leaving motorists stranded and disrupting public transportation.

“Rangae, Yingo, and Rueso in Narathiwat province were the worst hit by the floods, with homes and agricultural land submerged, roads impassable, and hundreds of residents displaced,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand announced that 14 train services to and from Sungai Kolok station came to a halt due to flooding.

“The Yala-Sungai Kolok railway line will remain closed until the floodwaters recede and track repairs are completed. For passengers affected by the closure, bus services are available between Yala and Sungai Kolok,” it added.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin mentioned that he had instructed Deputy Minister of Interior Kriang Kantinan to oversee the flood relief efforts in Narathiwat and Yala. He urged people in affected areas to take immediate precautions and evacuate to safety.–Bernama