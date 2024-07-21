PETALING JAYA: Five individuals survived a helicopter crash in South Kuta, Badung, Bali on Friday (July 19) after the aircraft got entangled with kite strings.

An official with the Denpasar Search and Rescue Agency confirmed the helicopter took off from the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) area at 2.33pm and crashed in Pecatu Village five minutes after takeoff, The Jakarta Post reported.

The Indonesian pilot, crew member and passenger along with two other passengers from Australia sustained injuries from the crash and were sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

ALSO READ: One dead, seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Indonesian Transport Ministry’s Air Transportation Directorate-General, in a statement said that the PK-WSP type Bell 505 helicopter crashed after being entangled with kite strings.

An intensive “outreach”, as quoted, will be carried out on the dangers of kites and monitoring aircrafts by coordinating with the Bali administration in order to bolster aviation safety and security.

ALSO READ: Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash