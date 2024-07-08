Berlin: Part of a hotel in western Germany collapsed late on Tuesday, killing one person and burying eight others, with rescuers trying to pull them from the rubble on Wednesday, authorities said.

A floor in the hotel in Kroev, a town some 110 kilometres (68 miles) west of Frankfurt, collapsed for unknown reasons around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Of the 14 people inside at the time, five managed to get out.

Of the eight who were trapped “some were seriously injured”, with firefighters having established contact with some of them, police said.

Nearby homes were evacuated and some 250 search and rescue staff were on the scene.