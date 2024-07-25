India and Britain launch technology security initiative

NEW DELHI: India and Britain on Wednesday launched a new initiative to collaborate in the area of telecoms security and promote investment across emerging technologies.

It covers areas such as telecommunications, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, quantum, health and biotechnology, advanced materials and semiconductors.

The UK-India Technology Security Initiative was announced as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy held meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi.

“This first of its kind agreement builds on a series of partnerships between the British and Indian government, industry and academia. The respective National Security Advisers will take this agreement forward to ensure the collective potential of UK-Indian critical technologies is harnessed,“ the British government said in a statement.

Lammy and Jaishankar also reviewed progress on a proposed bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

“Both sides appreciated the substantial progress made in the India-UK FTA free negotiations and looked forward to its early conclusion to achieve a mutually beneficial FTA,“ the Indian Foreign Ministry said.