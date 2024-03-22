Indian authority arrests Delhi Chief Minister over alleged excise policy scam

NEW DELHI: India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on alleged financial irregularities in an Excise Policy scam that took place in 2021, reported Xinhua.

Kejriwal is also the chief of his political party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, a team of ED officials had entered Kejriwal’s official residence for questioning him in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Soon a large number of AAP workers and supporters gathered outside his residence to protest against ED’s questioning.

Over the past couple of months the ED had sent several summons to Kejriwal for questioning him, but the chief minister evaded them saying the ED had no authority to summon him as the investigating agency did not have any credible proof. - Bernama, Xinhua