Indonesia’s foreign minister prioritises women’s rights in Taliban engagement

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi underscores the importance of focusing on women’s issues in international engagements with the Talibans, emphasising the need for ongoing coordination between the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During a UN meeting in Doha, Qatar, Retno highlighted that “there are 50 Taliban decrees that erode women’s rights, none of which have been repealed to date, according to a UN Women report since they came into power in August 2021”.

Retno’s presence at the meeting, on the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, highlights Indonesia’s proactive role in addressing Afghanistan’s challenges.

Notably, the UN Security Council Resolution 2679 (2023) has mandated an independent assessment on Afghanistan, submitted to the Council on Nov 9, 2023.

As the sole ASEAN representative at the Doha gathering, Indonesia actively collaborates with other key stakeholders to explore avenues for engagement and assistance for the Afghan populace.

The country reaffirms its dedication to supporting Afghan women through various initiatives, including scholarships from Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Additionally, the country collaborates with Qatar to provide scholarships to Afghan citizens and offers financial literacy programmes.

Discussions are also ongoing to develop educational curricula for madrasahs, Retno stated in a statement.

In the health sector, Indonesia has provided significant aid, including 10 million doses of polio vaccine, mobile clinics, ambulances, medical supplies and training on family welfare programmes for health crisis caused by natural disasters. - Bernama