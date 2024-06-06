Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts again

JAKARTA: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in Indonesia erupted again on Thursday morning, propelling volcanic ash up to 1,000 metres above its summit, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), Xinhua reported.

The eruption, which began at 8.11 am local time and lasted over two minutes, emitted thick grey ash and dark clouds moving northwest, as reported by the PVMBG. Earlier, at 1.30 am, Ibu had produced a similar ash cloud reaching 5,000 metres. This marks the volcano’s fifth eruption within a single week.

Since May 16, Ibu has been on the highest alert level due to a marked increase in activity, with advisories to stay out of the danger zone extending four km from the volcano and seven km to the north of the crater.

Indonesia, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to a large number of the world’s volcanoes.