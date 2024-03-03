Indonesia says 300,000 tonnes of rice to arrive from Thailand, Pakistan

JAKARTA: Indonesia is importing 300,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand and Pakistan to bolster its national food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, reported ANTARA news agency.

Bayu Krisnamurthi, president director of state logistics and food distributor Bulog, said in Jakarta on Sunday that the imported rice was still on its way to Indonesia.

This import will increase rice stocks in Bulog’s warehouses, currently at 1.3 million tonnes.These stocks are the front guard in stabilising rice supplies and prices in Indonesia.

Krisnamurthi explained that Bulog imports rice based on a careful assessment of domestic rice production and demand.

As the sole rice importer in Indonesia, Bulog conducts imports gradually and strategically, considering factors like harvest seasons and maintaining local rice price stability.

Despite importing rice, Bulog prioritises purchasing domestic rice whenever local production increases.

As part of its duties in maintaining government food reserves, Bulog ensures that imports are in line with real needs and do not disrupt price stability.

Krisnamurthi emphasised that Bulog is subject to the supervision of the Indonesian Audit Board (BPK) at every operational step.

This demonstrates Bulog’s commitment to carrying out its duties in the public interest.

“Bulog’s rice imports are also directed at ensuring the fulfillment of government food reserves,“ he said.

Bulog plays an important role in maintaining national food security and guaranteeing sufficient rice supplies for the people, he added. - Bernama, Antara