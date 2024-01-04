Indonesia sees dengue case surge in Q1

JAKARTA: Dengue fever cases in Indonesia in the first quarter of 2024 has increased almost three times compared to the same period last year, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of cases has reached 43,271 by the 12th week of 2024, among which 343 people died, reported Xinhua.

Masdalina Pane, head of the Professional Development Division of the Association of Indonesian Epidemiologists, said that the current trend of increasing dengue cases had occurred since November 2023 in several areas. “But it seems like we are not serious about controlling it, so the area is expanding and cases continue to increase,“ he said.

“The main indicator for controlling an outbreak is that cases do not increase and do not spread. If cases and deaths continue to increase, that means we have failed to carry out control with quite a few victims,“ he continued.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Thursday said that the country had facilitated requests for larvicides and insecticides for dengue prevention needs.

He also reminded the public to complete dengue prevention with methods of eradicating mosquito nests, at least by draining standing water. - Bernama, Xinhua