PM Anwar launches National Month and Jalur Gemilang campaign in Muar

MUAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) will officiate the launch of the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign today at Dataran Tanjung Emas. The event marks the start of nationwide celebrations promoting patriotism and unity ahead of National Day on August 31 and Malaysia Day on September 16.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, are expected to attend.

Anwar will also flag off the 2025 Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Expedition Convoy, a nationwide tour spreading messages of unity.

Pre-launch activities began last Friday, featuring family-friendly events such as colouring and singing competitions (Bintang Suara MADANI), cultural performances, and local showcases. Popular attractions included the MADANI Community entrepreneur booths, highlighting micro and small businesses, and government-private agency service booths offering public services.

Free health and dental check-ups, JPJ driver’s licence renewals, NRD and EPF services, women’s health screenings, and a 30% discount on PDRM traffic summonses were among the services provided.

Today’s main events include the Merdeka 6.8km Fun Run & Walk and a convoy performance showcasing land and water assets. Organisers anticipate over 10,000 attendees, fostering national pride ahead of the upcoming celebrations. - Bernama