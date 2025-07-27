257 accidents, 22 fatalities on JRTB highway as of June 2025

KOTA BHARU: A total of 257 accidents involving 442 vehicles were reported on the East-West Highway (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli from January to June this year, according to Gerik police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman.

The accidents included eight fatal cases, resulting in 22 deaths. Among the victims were 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), who died in a tragic crash on June 9.

Abdul Samad explained that fatal accidents often involve multiple casualties, as seen in the June 9 bus crash. The 442 vehicles involved in the accidents comprised 287 cars, 55 multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) or vans, 42 motorcycles, 38 pickup trucks, 17 lorries, and three buses.

Despite the high accident rate, the Public Works Department (JKR) maintains that the JRTB route remains at a good service level. Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi noted that the highway accommodates 2,409 vehicles daily, with heavy vehicles making up 31.2 per cent of the traffic.

JKR director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail highlighted ongoing safety improvements, including a blackspot treatment programme under the Road Safety Infrastructure Upgrade initiative. Since 2018, 16 accident-prone locations have been identified, with mitigation efforts focusing on cost-effective solutions. - Bernama