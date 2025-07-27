Fahmi joins 3,000 in Merdeka 6.8km fun run in Muar

MUAR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil participated in the Merdeka 6.8KM Fun Run & Walk alongside 3,000 attendees at Dataran Tanjung Emas. The event marked the launch of the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

Fahmi, who chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Celebration committee, flagged off the run at 7.08am before joining participants, including students, government staff, and university members. Also present were ministry officials and Malaysian Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

The run exuded patriotism, with participants waving the Jalur Gemilang along Muar’s scenic route. Early registrants received special edition shirts, while the first 1,000 finishers earned medals. Lucky draws added excitement before the official campaign launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 10am.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Fahmi said that more than 4,000 participants took part in the 6.8-kilometre run, exceeding the target of 3,000 participants, thus reflecting the warm response from the community to the programme.

He said that various programmes have been held since yesterday as side activities to the launch of the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at 10 am today.

“Throughout this National Month, InsyaAllah, we will organise various programmes and side activities leading up to the National Day and Malaysia Day celebration. I hope that this morning’s event will help ignite the spirit of patriotism and love for the Jalur Gemilang,“ he said.

He also invited members of the public to join in and enliven the programme, which featured a variety of stalls, information counters, and side activities in conjunction with today’s meaningful celebration. - Bernama