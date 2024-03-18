Indonesian General Election Commission confirms vote count shows Prabowo-Gibran’s victory in KL

JAKARTA: The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU RI) confirmed the vote count showing the victory of the presidential and vice-presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Kuala Lumpur based on the plenary meeting to recapitulate the national vote count results of the 2024 General Election at the KPU RI office in Jakarta on Monday.

Chairman of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) RI, Hasyim Asy’ari, stated that the number of presidential and vice-presidential election ballot papers used matched the number of voters present at the polling stations (TPS) as well as the number of valid and invalid votes, totalling 12,357 ballots, reported ANTARA news agency.

A member of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) RI, Idham Holik, revealed that the Anies-Muhaimin pair gathered a total of 4,674 votes, the Prabowo-Gibran pair received 6,266 votes, and the Ganjar-Mahfud pair obtained 1,134 votes.

He explained that the number of voters recorded on the Permanent Voter List (DPT) for the 2024 General Election in Kuala Lumpur was 62,217 people. Out of this number, 3,605 people exercised their voting rights.

Furthermore, there were 1,828 people who voted from the Additional Voter List (DPTb), and 6,924 people who voted from the Special Voter List (DPK).

“The number of voters, 7,298 males, 5,059 females, total 12,357 people,“ said Idham.

Based on Regulation No. 3 of 2022 from the KPU, the national vote count recapitulation of the 2024 General Election is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 20, 2024.

The KPU has established the Permanent Overseas Voter List (DPTLN) for the additional polling stations in Kuala Lumpur to reach 62,217 people, consisting of 42,372 voters in 22 additional polling stations and 19,845 voters in 120 KSK (Regional Election Organisers).

These figures were obtained from the total number of voters who participated in Kuala Lumpur through the three previous voting methods, whether recorded in the Permanent Voter List (DPT), Additional Voter List (DPTb), and Special Voter List (DPK).

The total number of voters for the three methods recorded in the DPT, DPTb, and DPK reached 78 thousand. This figure of 78 thousand serves as the database for updates with three categories: address validity, duplicate analysis, and validity of the national identification number (NIK) and passport number.

The KPU conducted the additional polling stations in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (10/3). The implementation of the TPSLN method was carried out at the WTC Kuala Lumpur, while the KSK was spread across 120 locations in Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya. -Bernama