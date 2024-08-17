Iran parliament convenes to assess Pezeshkian’s proposed cabinet

TEHRAN: The Iranian parliament kicked off days-long debate to assess the qualifications of Cabinet ministers proposed by new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The legislative body, called Majles, convened on Saturday to assess the qualifications of the 19 proposed ministers, according to Islamic republic news agency (IRNA).

A total of 263 lawmakers were present in the open session headed by Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, it reported.

The session began with a speech by Pezeshkian, who according to Majles’ bylaw, is given a 150-minute time to defend his cabinet and elaborate on its future plans to administer the country.

After the president’s speech, five lawmakers speak in favour of his proposed cabinet, each given a 15-minute time. Five more lawmakers also speak against the cabinet, each within the same time span of 15 minutes.

Furthermore, the specialised committees of the Majles would present their reports on the plans they received from the proposed ministers last week, follow by speeches by four lawmakers, two in favour and two opposed, about the ministers’ plans.

The president or his proposed ministers will also be given time to defend their plans.

Majles is expected to conclude the process of assessing the ministers’ qualifications by Wednesday when lawmakers will decide on giving their vote of confidence to the proposed cabinet, according to IRNA. - Bernama, IRNA