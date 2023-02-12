Iran’s FM urges Islamic countries to increase efforts to stop Israeli war crimes

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the resumption of war crimes by the Israeli regime against the people of Gaza demonstrates this fake regime’s indifference to international requests and world public opinion.

During a phone call with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, on Friday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian emphasised the need for all Islamic countries to increase their efforts to stop these crimes.

“During my trip to Beirut last week, I heard from the leaders of the resistance that if the attacks of the Israeli regime resume, the response of the resistance will be regrettable and tougher than before,” Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

A number of Palestinian civilians, predominantly children and women, were killed or injured on Friday as the Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip.

These attacks broke out shortly after the conclusion of a temporary humanitarian pause, brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the US which lasted for seven days.–Bernama-IRNA