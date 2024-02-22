Israeli shelling kills 2 Doctors Without Borders staff in Gaza

NEW YORK: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) reported that a shelter housing its staff and their families in the Mawdhi area, west of Khan Yunis, was hit by Israeli shelling.

The organisation, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said the Israeli shelling claimed the lives of at least two MSF staff members and injured six others, including two children who suffered from burns.

They were all evacuated by Palestinian Red Crescent medical teams to the International Medical Corps field hospital in Rafah, in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The United Nations (UN) said that since Oct 7, 160 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza. -Bernama-Petra