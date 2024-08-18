Jakarta Health Office reports 11 cases of Mpox

JAKARTA: Jakarta’s Health Office has confirmed at least 11 cases of Mpox, also known as monkeypox, in various sub-districts within the province so far this year.

Acting head of the Disease Prevention and Control Division, Dr Maryati Kasiman, disclosed that the most recent case was reported in June.

“Nine of the cases involve Jakarta residents, while two are from outside the province. The latest case was identified in June,” Dr Maryati told the news portal detikcom.

The reported cases span eight sub-districts: Pasar Minggu, Ciracas, Grogol Petamburan, Jatinegara, Kebon Jeruk, Matraman, Tanah Abang, and Tanjung Priok.

All affected individuals are between 21 and 50 years old, with the first case reported on January 22 in a woman with HIV and sexually transmitted infections, followed by a subsequent case on February 7.

The World Health Organisation recently declared Mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, underscoring the ongoing global concern over the disease.