PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Police Force confirmed on Tuesday (July 16) that the Interpol Red Notice issued against fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, since 2016 “remains in effect”.

The Singapore police also said a settlement agreement between Low and the United States’ Department of Justice (DOJ) does not have any “bearing” on criminal investigations against him and his associates, Channel News Asia reported.

The DOJ reportedly would involve a new settlement plan on relinquishing assets previously identified by the authorities and those not claimed or captured by global prosecuting agencies.

The agreement is said to “forever (resolve) US’ civil, criminal and administrative asset forfeiture actions or proceeding relating to the disposition” of assets connected to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, as quoted.

The police also confirmed that 1MDB-linked assets worth around S$164 million (RM570.1 million) in Singapore are still prohibited from being disposed of.

Furthermore, the country’s authorities have obtained court orders to release approximately S$103 million of the assets connected to 1MDB back to the Malaysian government, in line with the US DOJ settlement agreement with Low and his family and their laws.

In 2016, Low and his business associate Tan Kim Loong were issued the Interpol Red Notice under Singapore’s request.

The nation’s authorities said in a 2018 joint statement with Malaysia that Low and Tan were under suspicion of committing offences in Singapore and cannot be traced there along with an arrest warrant issued for Low, who remains at large, aby the Malaysian authorities at the time.

