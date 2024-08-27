Jokowi orders heightened monitoring ahead of Indonesia-Africa forum to curb Mpox

JAKARTA: With the Indonesia-Africa Forum approaching next month, President Joko Widodo has issued a directive for stricter monitoring at international arrival points to prevent the spread of mpox.

The president, also known as Jokowi, urged all relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen preventive measures for delegates arriving from Africa, following a significant rise in mpox cases in Congo.

“Enhanced monitoring is crucial at all international entry points, not just in Bali,” he said during a cabinet meeting at the Merdeka Palace on Tuesday.

Jokowi’s directive underscores a proactive approach to public health, applying lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure robust health protocols are in place.

The second Indonesia-Africa Forum, scheduled to take place in Bali from Sept 1 to 3, is expected to draw 1,500 participants from 51 countries, including 22 from Africa.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported 88 cases of monkeypox clade IIb in the country from 2022 till present day, with 74 cases recorded in 2023 and 14 so far this year.

In response, the ministry is preparing 4,450 doses of the mpox vaccine.