Jordan records first mpox case in 2024

AMMAN: Jordan’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that the country registered the first case of mpox in 2024.

Xinhua quoted the state-run Petra news agency citing the ministry as saying that the infected individual is a 33-year-old non-Jordanian male resident who developed mpox rash and was then diagnosed with the disease through a laboratory test.

It said that the man, isolated at Al Basheer Hospitals in Amman, is in stable medical condition.

The ministry said it will continue monitoring mpox and will not hold back any detected cases, adding that it is ready to handle any developments related to the disease according to the pre-established national plan in collaboration with relevant authorities.

According to the ministry, the case was not the first for the kingdom, as it recorded one, formerly known as monkeypox, back in 2022.