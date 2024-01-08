Kamala Harris gets backing of over 100 venture capitalists

ISTANBUL: Over 100 venture capitalists announced that they are supporting US Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid for the November election.

Their online pledge came on Wednesday, as Harris stepped up her campaign against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Anadolu Agency citing CNBC News reported.

The support also came after Trump received in early June vocal support from some members of the tech investing community.

Calling itself VCs for Kamala, the group is made up of investors and entrepreneurs from various established and emerging funds, as well as diverse demographics.

It includes Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, Cowboy Ventures founder Aileen Lee, and Union Square Ventures partner Rebecca Kaden.

It reported the group said in a statement that “strong, trustworthy institutions are a feature, not a bug, and that our industry - and every other industry - would collapse without them.”

The Democratic National Convention, during which delegates choose the party’s presidential nominee, is slated to take place in Chicago, Illinois state, on August 19 to 22. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency