King Charles attends church on second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON: British King Charles III is attending church near his Balmoral Castle in Scotland for prayers and reflection in memory of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the second anniversary of her death, reported German news agency (dpa).

Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the tiny granite Crathie Kirk church, where the late queen was a regular and devout worshipper.

The king could be seen, with his window slightly open, in the back seat of the maroon state Bentley with Camilla at his side as they headed to the place of worship at 11.25 am (1025 GMT).

The vehicle made its way slowly up the short drive, past the traditional red phone box which stands on the corner.

Camilla, dressed in a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels and a green hat decorated with a feather, smiled at awaiting photographers and camera crews as she held her handbag on her lap.

The king, who had a pink flower in the lapel of his grey jacket, was seen adjusting his cuffs as he prepared for poignant service.

The king, 75, has been staying on his Aberdeenshire estate in the Scottish Highlands, where the late queen died peacefully at the age of 96 on Sept 8, 2022.

He faced a personally challenging second year as sovereign, marked by the difficult double health blow of his cancer diagnosis and that of his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales.

Tributes were paid to the late queen to mark the anniversary, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailing the “70 glorious years of her reign”.

“Today marks two years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Starmer said in a message posted on social media.

“The late queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.

“For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this nation’s life. Today, we honour her memory.”

- Bernama, dpa