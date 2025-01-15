History needs makers

SPORTS company PUMA has today launched a new era with their first-ever Portugal kits featuring both Home and Away kits for the men’s and women’s teams.

The bespoke new jersey’s feature distinct designs for the men’s and women’s teams, each Home and Away kit reinterprets the Quinas emblem from the national coat of arms in ways that celebrate Portugal’s legacy of brilliant football while setting the stage for the next generation to shine even brighter. Because the best way to honor your heroes isn’t to talk about history – it’s to give history something to talk about.

In Portugal, doing things ‘por amor à camisola’ or ‘for the love of the jersey’, means doing things out of passion, commitment, and love for the cause endeavor, or team. The new Portugal Home kit captures this emotion with the men’s jersey featuring a classic red base with gold and green detailing with a crew 2 neck collar. The women’s jersey features a red base with green, mint and black detailing and a custom crew neck collar. Along with the signature Portuguese colors each jersey features a custom repeated graphic of the Quinas emblem from the national coat of arms.

Portugal lives football, always has, always will. The new Away kit reimagines the Quinas symbol in a futuristic way using bold colors and graphics that celebrate the intersection of art, technology, and football in modern-day Portugal. The future shines brights with the Portugal Away kit, with the men’s jersey utilizing a white base with red and green bespoke graphics and a black crew neck collar. The women’s jersey takes a different approach with a mint base, featuring black, red and green graphics and a black crew neck collar.

Marco Mueller, PUMA’s Senior Director Product Line Management Performance Apparel, said: “We are very proud to unveil the first-ever PUMA Portugal Home and Away kits for both the men’s and women’s teams. We are thrilled to partner with one of the most exciting national teams in the world and bring a new era to Portuguese football with custom products for both the men’s and women’s teams and create products that resonate with the incredible passion, culture and history of Portugal.”

Nuno Moura, FPF´s Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, said: “With every thread and stitch, this collection marks the beginning of an exciting new era for FPF and our partnership with PUMA. These jerseys celebrate Portugal’s rich footballing heritage and beloved symbols while embodying the passion, creativity, and excellence that define us as one of the most iconic forces in global football. Designed to inspire and unite, they are a tribute to our past and a promise to our future, igniting the hearts of fans in Portugal and across the world as we continue to make history together.”

The Home and Away jerseys are available in both Authentic and Replica versions. The Authentic jersey, worn by the players, is crafted with PUMA’s ULTRAWEAVE fabric, designed to reduce weight and friction, ensuring elite-level performance. The Replica jersey offers the same striking design with a more relaxed fit, perfect for both game days and everyday wear. Both versions incorporate PUMA’s dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep fans and players dry and comfortable.

The men’s and women’s Home and Away kits are available now at PUMA.COM, PUMA stores and Al-Ikhsan ranging from RM319 – RM549.