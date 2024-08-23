Landslide in Phuket claims eight lives

BANGKOK: At least eight people were reported killed in a landslide on Friday following heavy rains on the popular resort island of Phuket in Southern Thailand.

Secretary to the Minister of Interior, Trisuree Trisoranakul, said due to heavy rainfall in Phuket, flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides have occurred, burying homes in Soi Patak 2 behind Wat Kittisangkharam in Mueang Phuket District.

“Eight people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. Search efforts for more missing persons are underway,“ she said in a statement here, on Friday.

Thailand has been struck by heavy monsoon rains over the last week, primarily affecting the Kingdom’s southern coast and areas in the north.

“Phuket is not only home to many Thai citizens but also an attraction to large number of tourists from around the world.

“Upon learning about the incident in Phuket, the Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, has expressed great concern for public safety.

“The Minister has instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Phuket provincial authorities to prioritise surveying at-risk areas, disseminate information through various channels to both locals and tourists, and implement strict measures to mark and restrict access to hazardous zones,“ Trisuree said.