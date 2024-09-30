Lebanon says ready to implement UN Resolution 1701, deploy army south of Litani River

BEIRUT: Lebanon is ready to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which involves deploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, Anadolu Agency reported quoting caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday.

“We affirm our agreement and pledge to implement the ceasefire immediately with Israel,” Mikati said following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

He added that Lebanon is ready to send its army to the southern region in coordination with the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).

Adopted on Aug 11, 2006, the resolution calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarised zone between the Blue Line (the boundary between Lebanon and Israel) and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said early Thursday that Tel Aviv will only accept a ceasefire in Lebanon when Hezbollah is pushed away from the border to the north of the Litani River and disarmed, according to Anadolu.

Mikati said his talks with Berri took up several internal issues, including the situation of displaced people and the need to provide necessary support for them.

The Lebanese premier said he will meet with representatives from donor countries on Tuesday to request aid for Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities estimate that around 118,800 have taken refuge in 780 shelters across Lebanon due to Israeli attacks in recent days.

Mikati said Lebanon will accept “all donations” from international sources, ensuring they will be distributed transparently through the UN to those in need.

He also highlighted the importance of electing a new president for Lebanon through a consensus among all parties.

Mikati noted that Berri assured him he would call for a parliamentary session to elect a consensus president as soon as a cease-fire with Israel is achieved.

Lebanon has been without a president for nearly two years following the end of Michel Aoun’s term in 2022. A divided parliament has so far been unable to elect a new leader.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 900 people and injuring over 2,700 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah commanders have been killed in the Israeli assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct 7 last year.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

- Bernama, Anadolu