Malaysia and Brunei sign three bilateral agreements at 25th Leaders’ Consultation

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Malaysia and Brunei today signed three bilateral documents during the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation at Istana Nurul Iman here.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the first document was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the First Phase of land boundary demarcation between Malaysia and Brunei.

“We have agreed on 33 per cent of the boundary demarcation, but there are still borders that need to be measured and agreed upon, with the target set for 2034. This means we have 10 more years to measure the boundary and renegotiate,” he said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Brunei International Airport after accompanying the latter at the meeting.

During the visit, Anwar also had an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and held a four-eyed meeting.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also witnessed the signing of the bilateral documents with Anwar.

Mohamad said that the second document was an MoU involving the transport sector for aviation cooperation between Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, which is expected to boost the tourism industry in the region.

“This is because Brunei has international connections... Brunei also has direct flights to Sabah and Sarawak, and we are coordinating this to enhance the tourism industry in both countries,” he said.

The third document is an Exchange of Notes involving maritime access between Malaysia and Brunei, with both countries agreeing to establish an ad-hoc committee to coordinate the matter.

The MoU on the First Phase of land boundary demarcation was signed by Malaysia’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof.

The MoU on transport was signed by Mohamad and Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, while the Exchange of Notes was signed by Mohamad and Erywan.