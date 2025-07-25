KTMB confirms normal train services tomorrow amid rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has confirmed that all its train services will run as scheduled tomorrow, following Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s assurance. The company prioritises passenger safety and convenience, urging travellers to stay updated via official channels.

In a statement today, KTMB advised commuters to verify train schedules on its website or through the KTM Mobile (KITS) app. “Real-time updates via MyRailtime will help avoid delays,” the statement added.

Passengers were also reminded to follow station staff instructions for smoother boarding and enhanced safety. The company encouraged cashless payments using debit or credit cards, e-wallets, or Touch ’n Go for quicker transactions.

Earlier, Loke confirmed that all public transport, including KTMB and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad services, would remain unaffected by tomorrow’s rally in Kuala Lumpur. He stressed the need for uninterrupted travel to minimise disruptions for weekend commuters. - Bernama