Malaysia willing to revisit MH370 case - PM Anwar

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia is willing to reopen the investigation into the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 should fresh and compelling evidence emerge.

“On the 370, we have taken a position that if there is compelling case evidence that needs to be reopened, we will certainly do so.

“I’m happy to reopen ... It is an issue affecting the lives of people and whatever needs to be done must be done,“ he told a joint press conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese here on Monday in conjunction with his official visit to Australia.

The press conference preceded the second Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (ALM), the first face-to-face meeting between Malaysian and Australian leaders and top government officials since its inception in 2021.

March 8 marks the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of MH370.

The aircraft carrying 239 people disappeared from the radar on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Albanese acknowledged the grief the families felt.

“We understand that this is a very difficult time for people because they weren’t given the certainty that would come with a successful search mission. It is very difficult,“ Albanese said. - Bernama