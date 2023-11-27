Malaysian contingent performs excellently at ACS Hacking competition in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Four teams from Malaysia recorded a proud performance at the ASEAN Cyber Shield (ACS) Hacking Competition for the first time from Nov 21 to 24 here.

The national contingent, which took part in the student and open categories, finished in the top five of their respective categories and qualified for the finals.

In a statement, the National Cyber Security Agency, National Security Council, (NACSA, NSC) stated that “Team Cincai” placed third in the student category and won a cash prize of US$5,000.

Team leader Choo Chi Siang expressed the team’s excitement in completing unique challenges, especially in the “Cyber Warzone: Capture The Flag Competition”, which was considered very difficult compared to previous challenges.

The team won first place in the event at the CYDES2023 in July in Kuala Lumpur organised by NACSA, NSC.

NACSA chief executive Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin emphasised his latest initiative, which is in line with efforts to advance the capacity and talent of the younger generation in the field of cyber security.

“A career in this field not only offers extensive opportunities, but also brings high income. We hope to see more young talents getting involved and to take advantage of the opportunities provided.”

He said the country needs more than 25,000 cyber security professionals in 2025, compared to only about 13,000 active in the local market now.

Thus, Malaysia’s participation in ACS provided a valuable opportunity for participants to gain skills, knowledge and strengthen relations with regional countries in dealing with cyber threats.

ACS was organised by the Korea Internet Security Agency and Indonesia’s National Security and Cyber Security Agency under the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund initiative.

In addition to ACS, other activities included cyber security conferences, such as digital forensics capacity building workshops, meetings between South Korean cyber security companies, open exhibitions and Hackathons.–Bernama