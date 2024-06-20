Malaysian killed while performing ship cleaning work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old Malaysian worker died in a fatal workplace incident while performing hull cleaning works for a ship at the Eastern Anchorage, along Marina South Pier, on Tuesday.

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower spokesperson said in the 2.10 pm incident, the victim got entangled with one of the propellers of the supporting dive boat.

“The victim was sent to Singapore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry is investigating the incident and has instructed the employer, Dive-Marine Services, to stop all diving activities.

“As a general safety measure, established commercial diving procedures using Surface-Supplied Diving Equipment (SSDE) or Commercial Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (CSCUBA) must be adhered to,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry said such equipment and apparatus facilitate coordination and communication between divers and supervisors during operations. Recreational SCUBA must not be used for commercial diving operations.

Meanwhile, CNA reported that the police said based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected and that investigations are ongoing.