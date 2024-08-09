Man stabbed in western German hotel after fight over noise complaint

FRANKFURT: A man has been stabbed in a hotel in western Germany after a dispute over a noise complaint, reported German news agency (dpa).

The early Sunday morning incident in the town of Rödermark, south of Frankfurt, saw four guests come to blows, police in nearby Offenbach said.

A 33-year-old man then stabbed a man of the same age in the upper body with a knife.

The victim was hospitalised, but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled into a wooded area and was arrested shortly after. He was taken into custody by order of a public prosecutor along with a 29-year-old accomplice.

- Bernama, dpa