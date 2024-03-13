Minister: Turkiye’s Erdogan may run for 3rd term if Parliament decides on snap election

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pix) may run for the third presidential term if the country’s Parliament decided on a snap election, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Wednesday, reported Sputnik.

Erdogan has called upcoming March 31 local elections in Turkey “last elections” of his political career.

“According to Article 101 of our Constitution, a president is elected for five years and is elected for two terms. However, in the third paragraph of Article 116, if the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (parliament) decides on elections during the second term of the (incumbent) president, it corresponds to 360 lawmakers with a three-fifths majority. If a new election is decided by a three-fifths majority, the way is paved for a third term,“ Turkish broadcaster TELE1 quoted Tunc as saying. -Bernama