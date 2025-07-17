BANGI: Commercial drivers involved in serious accidents will soon need to undergo rehabilitation before getting back behind the wheel, under a new initiative by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the initiative is expected to take effect in November 2025.

“Under the proposed plan, affected PSV and GDL drivers must attend and complete the course as part of the licence reinstatement process.

“Until then, they will not be allowed back on the road,“ he told reporters during a press conference today.

The announcement was made during an engagement session with industry stakeholders, including associations representing lorry, express bus and tour bus operators.

Aedy said the department is stepping up enforcement and preventive measures to address the high number of accidents involving commercial vehicles.

Among the initiatives is a push for strict compliance with speed limiting devices in all commercial vehicles, with regular inspections to ensure the devices are functioning and effective.

The department also reiterated that drivers involved in serious crashes could face licence suspensions.

“However, these suspensions will not be issued automatically.

“Each case will be assessed based on the severity of the incident and the driver’s past record, with decisions made by the respective state RTD directors,“ he said.

He said the main objective of the course is to improve road safety standards and elevate the level of professionalism among public service and commercial vehicle drivers.

“At present, once drivers obtain their PSV or GDL licences, they can begin operating vehicles without undergoing any additional training.

“We see this rehabilitation course as essential in refreshing their understanding of traffic regulations, especially for those who may have become complacent or forgotten key rules,” he said.

He added that, for now, the programme will only be implemented for PSV and GDL licence holders, with plans to later expand it to those holding the Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM).

“We are also considering the introduction of a refresher course tailored specifically for heavy vehicle drivers,” he said.

Aedy also announced that the Kejara demerit points system is undergoing a major review.

“The system is in its final stages of evaluation and will be enhanced to strengthen enforcement, particularly for repeat offenders,“ he said.

During the session, Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad managing director Naemah Ya’acob shared how her company has long prioritised road safety.

She said E-Mutiara began installing speed limiting devices in its fleet as early as 2006, well before it became mandatory.

“We installed the devices early and monitored the data closely. This has helped us identify faults quickly and ensure the safety of our passengers,“ she said.

“Even our customers from Singapore ask if our buses have seat belts — and some say they won’t board if seat belts aren’t available. This shows how passenger awareness is increasing, and as operators, we must meet those expectations.”

E-Mutiara currently operates 80 express buses, with a total fleet of 127 vehicles, all equipped with GPS tracking and monitoring systems.