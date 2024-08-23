Mobile phones banned from Dutch cabinet meetings

AMSTERDAM: Dutch ministers are being required to hand in their mobile phones before Cabinet meetings to avoid the risk of espionage, according to a new rule issued by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Schoof has banned all electronic devices with microphones such as smartphones and tablets from meetings as a precautionary measure, describing it as “completely natural”.

Schoof was previously head of the country’s secret service.

According to Interior Minister Judith Uitermark, there is no evidence that foreign secret services have actually tapped ministers’ phones. The prime minister is just playing it safe, she said.

The new rules mean that ministers now have to take notes on paper again.

Schoof, who became prime minister in July, has, however, allowed regular mobile phone breaks during Cabinet meetings. - Bernama, dpa