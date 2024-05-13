Mount Fuji launches online reservations and fees to curb crowds

KOFU: Online reservations will be introduced for visitors climbing Mount Fuji on the most commonly used trail situated in Yamanashi Prefecture, with the prefectural government set to start collecting entry fees this summer.

The new system, which will begin at 10 pom on 20 May, is aimed at easing congestion at reception by enabling climbers to pay 2,000 yen (US$13) in advance, Kyodo news agency quoted the local government on Monday.

As the prefecture accepts a maximum of 4,000 climbers per day, 3,000 slots will be available via online booking.

At least 1,000 visitors will be allowed access by paying the fees at the trail’s reception area on the day of their climb.

Reservations can be made on the official website for climbing Mount Fuji, which is operated by the prefecture and other stakeholders, until the day before the climb, with up to 100 people allowed to book at once.

Payments can be made by credit card or QR code, and no refunds will be made in principle. - Bernama, Kyodo