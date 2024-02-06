Mount Ibu in North Maluku erupts, spewing ash seven kilometres high

JAKARTA: Mount Ibu, located on West Halmahera Island in North Maluku province, erupted again at 12.35 eastern Indonesian time, sending a column of ash about seven kilometres high from the main summit crater for about 10 minutes.

The eruption also expelled sand, carried westward by the wind, reaching both the volcano’s observation post and the temporary shelter in Gam Ici Village, where some residents are currently staying due to the recent increase in eruptions.

“The situation during the eruption was relatively calm, with no panic among residents,” said National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement.

Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor activities and use masks provided earlier to protect against respiratory issues during the ongoing ash and sand rain.

Abdul Muhairi noted that the eruption column of Mount Ibu was not clearly visible from the observation post due to thick fog and clouds.

“However, the ash column seems to be rising high into the sky from Duono Village,” he stated, adding that BNPB and West Halmahera Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) personnel are in the affected areas to monitor and implement necessary emergency measures.