ASEAN must unite against cybercrime threats, says Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN member states must enhance collaboration to counter the escalating risks of cybercrime, including financial scams and ransomware attacks, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

Speaking at the opening of the 25th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC), Saifuddin Nasution stressed that cyber threats are no longer a distant concern but an immediate challenge requiring swift action.

“Our digital defences must evolve as fast as technology does,” he said. “This means adopting new technologies, including responsible AI use, to improve crime detection, prevention, and enforcement.”

However, he cautioned that technology alone is insufficient. “The true strength of our response lies in trust, information-sharing, and capacity-building among ASEAN nations,” he added.

The minister called for stronger regional cooperation through platforms like SOMTC to keep pace with rapidly changing cyber threats. Malaysia, he affirmed, remains committed to working with ASEAN partners to secure the

region’s digital future.

“This is crucial for our shared goals of peace, safety, and stability,” he said. “ASEAN’s unity and inclusivity in diversity have always been its strength.”

Saifuddin Nasution also highlighted the need for decisive action amid global fragmentation. “We must have the courage to confront hybrid threats, reform outdated mechanisms, and make bold policy decisions for our people’s

safety,” he said.

He echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for ASEAN nations to be both practical and principled in tackling regional challenges.

The SOMTC, he noted, is more than a routine meeting—it reflects ASEAN’s unified stance against transnational crime, fostering cooperation and best-practice exchanges.