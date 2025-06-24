MCMC scholarships 2025 for future digital leaders in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched two new scholarship programmes to cultivate skilled professionals for the country’s digital economy. The MCMC LEGASI Scholarship and MCMC CARE Scholarship aim to support students in telecommunications, cybersecurity, IoT, and regulatory policy.

MCMC stated, “This milestone initiative reflects the commission’s commitment to developing a sustainable pipeline of upskilled, future-ready talent.” The scholarships provide full financial coverage, internships, and career opportunities to prepare graduates for leadership roles in Malaysia’s digital transformation.

The LEGASI Scholarship is merit-based, targeting high-achieving students pursuing undergraduate degrees in communications and multimedia at top local or international universities. Scholars will receive tuition, living expenses, and guaranteed employment at MCMC, along with specialised training in digital infrastructure and policy innovation.

Meanwhile, the CARE Scholarship is need-based, assisting underprivileged students enrolled in local public universities. Beyond financial aid, recipients gain exposure to regulatory functions and policy development aligned with national digital priorities.

Applications are open until **July 24, 2025**, with results announced in August 2025. Interested candidates can apply via MCMC’s official website.