Mount Merapi erupts six times, residents urged to remain vigilant

JAKARTA: Mount Merapi, straddling the border of Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces, experienced six lava eruptions on Thursday, with the lava reaching distances of up to 1.5 kilometres.

The Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre (BPPTKG) has urged nearby residents to remain vigilant and advised against any activities within the hazard zones.

According to Yogyakarta BPPTKG head Agus Budi Santoso, volcanic material projection during an explosive eruption could extend up to three kilometres from the peak.

“Lava and pyroclastic flows pose a threat to areas southwest within five to seven kilometres and southeast within three to five kilometres,“ he said in a statement.

Observations conducted by the Yogyakarta BPPTKG from midnight until 6.00 am local time showed lava flows were moving in a southwest direction.

The centre keeps Mount Merapi at Level III or Alert, indicating the ongoing risk from the volcano.

Merapi, known as the ‘Mountain of Fire,‘ stands at 2,911 metres tall.