Musk files motion to drop lawsuit against OpenAI - Court filing

WASHINGTON: US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has filed a motion to drop his lawsuit against OpenAI, Sputnik reported, citing a court filing.

Musk’s legal team filed a request for dismissal in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday but did not disclose a reason for the motion.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, had initially filed a lawsuit in March against OpenAI and the company’s CEO Sam Altman in response to the tech firm’s plans to explore outside of its non-profit business model by looking into opportunities to make profits by offering its most advanced AI technology to private customers.

Musk wanted Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman to pay back any profit they received from the business, media reported.

However, OpenAI published a blog post that included several of Musk’s emails from OpenAI’s early days, which purportedly appear to show Musk agreed that there would be a need for the company to make profits in order to fund the computing resources needed to improve the company’s AI technology.

A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday related to OpenAI’s motion to dismiss the case, according to media reports.