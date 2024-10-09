New Thai PM Paetongtarn reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysia

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reaffirmed her commitment to forging a robust partnership with her Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with a focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

Paetongtarn, 38, who received a congratulatory phone call from Anwar following her appointment as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, had expressed her intention to work closely with him during their conversation.

“I expressed my heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Anwar and the government of Malaysia for the cordial friendship and good neighbourliness.

“I conveyed my intention to work closely with him to continue the momentum and policies laid down between Prime Minister Anwar and former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, and strengthen cooperation in various areas, particularly trade, investment and tourism,” she said on X on Tuesday.

Paetongtarn said the two leaders also agreed to pilot the “Six Countries, One Destination” scheme to boost tourism in the region.

Last year, Malaysia was Thailand’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and Malaysian tourists were the highest among foreign tourists visiting Thailand.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn said the two leaders have agreed to collaborate closely on promoting peace and development in the border areas, benefitting both nations and their peoples.

She mentioned that Anwar had extended an invitation for her to pay an official visit to Malaysia at the earliest opportunity.

Paetongtarn, the kingdom’s youngest prime minister, led 35 cabinet ministers in taking their oaths of office on Friday.

She is expected to deliver her policy statement on Thursday, marking the official start of her administration.