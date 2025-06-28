Home minister mourns lance corporal killed on duty in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail extended his sympathies to the family of Lance Corporal Muhammad Amirul Aiman Muhammad Othman, who lost his life during a police operation early this morning.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the minister expressed his sorrow over the passing of the 24-year-old officer and urged the bereaved family to stay resilient. “May Allah SWT forgive his sins and place him among the righteous,“ he wrote, acknowledging the officer’s service to the nation.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that Muhammad Amirul Aiman was involved in a fatal accident while riding his motorcycle along Jalan Kuching towards Selayang. The incident occurred at 4.30 am when he lost control, collided with a road divider, and fell. Another officer trailing him sustained minor injuries.

Muhammad Amirul Aiman had served in the department’s Intelligence/Operations Division for over a year after completing training. He is survived by his wife and three children. His burial will take place in Ajil, Terengganu, later today. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.