NY Times: Biden should leave presidential race due to health

ANKARA: The New York Times editorial board has called on United States (US) President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming presidential race, citing concerns over his health following his performance in the first Biden-Trump US presidential debate.

In an editorial titled “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race,“ the board argued that Biden failed to reassure the American public of his ability to meet the demands of another term, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago,“ the article stated.

The editorial noted Biden’s struggle during the debate to articulate his plans for a second term and counter the provocations of his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The piece emphasised the need for more compelling Democratic leaders who could present a stronger alternative to Trump, urging Biden to announce he will not seek re-election.

Despite calling for Biden to step down, the board expressed its intention to support him if the race ultimately narrows down to Biden and Trump in November.

In the lead-up to the 5 November presidential election, Biden and Trump faced off in their first live debate on CNN on Thursday. - Bernama, Anadolu