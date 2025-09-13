Malaysia needs stronger laws to combat online drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community has called for urgent amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 to address the escalating threat of online drug trafficking.

Chairman Lee Lam Thye highlighted that drug syndicates are increasingly utilizing online platforms, encrypted applications, and social media to promote and sell drugs, particularly targeting young people.

“The Dangerous Drugs Act, enacted more than 70 years ago, is no longer sufficient to deal with these evolving methods,“ he stated in a press release issued today.

Lee emphasized that strengthening the legislation is crucial to provide enforcement agencies with more effective tools, protect vulnerable youth, and close existing legal gaps.

He added that clearer legal provisions would enhance enforcement and prosecution efforts, enabling authorities to secure convictions against offenders more effectively.

“Drug abuse and trafficking remain one of the most serious threats to national security, public health, and the well-being of families,“ Lee stressed.

He concluded that this destructive phenomenon ruins lives, fuels criminal activity, and undermines social stability, making public safety, especially for youth, the nation’s highest priority. – Bernama