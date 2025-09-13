Four stranded hikers rescued from Gunung Jerai after overnight ordeal

SUNGAI PETANI: Four hikers stranded in the Tupah forest area near Gunung Jerai due to heavy rain were safely rescued at approximately 4.30 am today.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan stated that the group of men began their hike at 6.30 am yesterday via the Tupah Recreation Forest trail.

Their families became concerned when they could no longer contact the hikers at about 7 pm and decided to lodge a police report.

Three families of the hikers filed the report at approximately 9 pm yesterday at the Merbok police station.

The rescued hikers were identified as Mohd Asraf Rosni, 34; Mohd Syafiq Asraf Said, 32; Muhamad Aiman Norazam, 26; and Muhamad Zulfahmi Zulkefli, 25. – Bernama