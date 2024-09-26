Over 100 crocodile culled for safety following severe flooding in Thailand

BANGKOK: More than 100 adult crocodiles from the Intern Lamphun Crocodile Farm in Lamphun Province, Northern province of Thailand, have been culled to ensure community safety following severe flooding caused by constant heavy rains.

Thai local media reported that the flooding has devastated extensive agricultural land and livestock farms across various provinces, particularly in the northeastern and northern regions of Thailand.

According to a report by Thai PBS World on Tuesday, Natthapark Kamkart, the owner of the Intern Lamphun Crocodile Farm in Ban San Khayom, Mueang District, said heavy rainfall and flooding in recent days have already caused parts of the farm’s perimeter wall to collapse.

Natthapark said he reluctantly decided to cull more than 100 adult crocodiles to prevent them from escaping, as the flooding threatens to bring down more sections of the wall.

“This year’s rains have been so intense, and I had to make a quick decision,“ he said, admitting it was a difficult decision as he has been raising and breeding the crocodiles for about 17 years.

With more rain expected, Natthapark expressed concern that the entire wall could collapse, which could lead to many crocodiles escaping into the surrounding environment, posing a serious risk to the local community.

Under normal circumstances, Natthapark said, he would never cull his adult crocodiles, as this will severely impact his breeding operation for the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday issued flood and landslide warnings for 31 provinces in Thailand over the next 24 hours.