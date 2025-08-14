Liverpool man faces 24 new charges over football parade crash

A British man accused of driving his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title win now faces 24 additional criminal charges.

Former British Marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court as the new charges were revealed.

Prosecutors confirmed the total charges now stand at 31, involving 29 victims aged between six months and 77 years.

Six of the charges relate to injured children, including two babies aged six and seven months at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred on May 26 as fans celebrated Liverpool’s record-equalling 20th top-flight title along the city’s waterfront.

Doyle, a father-of-three from Croxteth, was initially charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The new charges include 19 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and three of wounding with intent.

Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the 20-minute hearing attended by victims’ relatives and media.

Judge Andrew Menary adjourned the case until September 4, when Doyle is expected to formally respond to the charges.

A provisional trial date has been set for November 24, with proceedings expected to last three to four weeks. - AFP