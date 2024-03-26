Pakistan, Maldives call for quick implementation of UNSC resolution on Gaza

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and the Maldives are among the countries calling for quick implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution to end the six-month-old Israeli onslaught on Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to the population facing starvation.

“We call for expeditious implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today (March 25), hoping that it will serve as a first step towards ending Israel’s brutal onslaught, ensuring a permanent ceasefire, and help address the prevailing grave humanitarian situation in Gaza,“ Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The UNSC on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the month of Ramadan, leading to a sustainable ceasefire.

As many as 14 countries voted in favour of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council, while the United States abstained from voting, said a news report.

Meanwhile, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer said his country deems the adoption of the UN resolution as a crucial step towards ensuring a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

“The resolution must now be fully implemented and the people of Palestine must receive the humanitarian aid they so urgently need,“ he said.

International revulsion against Israel has grown due to its unending genocidal campaign targeting hospitals, homes and other civilian infrastructure as well as bombing people gathering to collect food aid.

“This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,“ UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Israel has killed or maimed more than 100,000 Palestinians and displaced two million people in 171 days since Oct 7 in the besieged Palestinian enclave.